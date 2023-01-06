Vince McMahon Officially Reinstated To The WWE Board of Directors

Vince McMahon is officially back on the WWE Board of Directors after a recent report from the Wall Street Journal which reported that the former CEO was planning to return to the company and sell it.

McMahon retired from WWE in July 2022 following sexual harassment and assault allegations. However, McMahon believed that those around him who advised he stepped down gave him bad advice and the public outcry and backlash simply was not there.

McMahon in a statement Thursday noted he was electing himself and two former co-presidents and directors, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios. He is the largest shareholder of the majority of the B-class stock and voting power.

He needed three directors to vacate their positions, and that happened with Alan Wexler, JoEllen Lyons Dillon, and Jeffrey Speed being removed from the board. McMahon, Wilson, and Barrios replaced them.

McMahon is also changing WWE’s bylaws, so the upcoming media rights deals for RAW and SmackDown can’t be made without his approval.

It’s unclear what this means for his daughter, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, who currently are the co-CEOs. Stephanie is also the company Chairwoman.