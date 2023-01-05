AEW Star Lance Archer Changes His Look

AEW Star Lance Archer has made a big change to his personal look by cutting his hair.

Archer now no longer has long hair, sporting a shorter length. As seen below, Archer shared a video of him dropping his long hair. He captioned the post with, "New look #aewdynamite. Ok then!"

During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio last month, Archer was asked about his promo that went viral where he talked about his frustrations about being used enough on AEW TV:

“Everybody lets something out here and there once in a while,” Archer said. “There’s a little bit of angst coming out in that one. Like I said in the promo, I just come in and I kick ass. I don’t kiss anybody’s ass. Everybody can see that I do my part. It’s up to other people (laughs).”

Archer added, “I don’t take away anything from my time with every company that I’ve been a part of. The fact that you’re congratulating me on the successful stuff that I’ve gotten to do in Japan recently is all because the company allows me to do it. There’s not a lot of places and opportunities that can and do allow the talent to go and be a part of other bookings and other companies and other places. So I’m very grateful for my job. I don’t want my frustration to come across as I’m being ungrateful or not happy with the job that I do have. I just know what I could be doing and what I should be doing. Like I said, it kind of boils over once in a while. It’s not a knock on anybody in particular. It’s just the situation at hand and I know what I could and should be doing.”