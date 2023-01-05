WWE Shares Rise Following The News Vince McMahon Is Planning A Comeback

The news Vince McMahon is planning his return to World Wrestling Entertainment, months after he retired from the company over a sexual misconduct scandal has sent shares soaring to more than 10% following McMahon’s Thursday announcement.
McMahon, WWE's controlling shareholder, said he had elected himself executive chairman of the company, and he brought on two former WWE co-presidents and board members, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios.
McMahon said that his return is necessary as the company gears up for negotiations over media rights and strategic alternatives.
⚡ Vince McMahon Trying To Get Back Into WWE For Media RIghts Negotiations
According to Lauren Thomas of the Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon is planning to return to WWE in order to pursue a sale of the business. [...]— Guy Incognito Jan 05, 2023 04:53PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com