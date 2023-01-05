WWE Shares Rise Following The News Vince McMahon Is Planning A Comeback

The news Vince McMahon is planning his return to World Wrestling Entertainment, months after he retired from the company over a sexual misconduct scandal has sent shares soaring to more than 10% following McMahon’s Thursday announcement.

McMahon, WWE's controlling shareholder, said he had elected himself executive chairman of the company, and he brought on two former WWE co-presidents and board members, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios.

McMahon said that his return is necessary as the company gears up for negotiations over media rights and strategic alternatives.