Charlotte Flair Segment Announced For Friday's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a new segment for Friday's SmackDown on FOX which will feature the new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair appearing.

During last week's episode, Flair returned to the company following an eight-month absence and defeated Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

WWE issued the following today:

“SmackDown welcomes back Charlotte Flair in the wake of her stunning SmackDown Women’s Title victory

The Queen is back and has reclaimed her throne. Find out what’s next for new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!”

Below is the updated SmackDown Card for Friday:

- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus

- Royal Rumble qualifying match: Ricochet vs. Top Dolla

- Charlotte Flair speaks