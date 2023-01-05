Kurt Angle Comments On Possible Upcoming WWE Appearances

During a recent interview on The A2theK Wrestling Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on potentially being part of the upcoming RAW 30th-anniversary episode in a few weeks, as well as WrestleMania 39 in April. Angle said:

“I know they’re having a Raw 30th anniversary at the end of January here. They are thinking about bringing some WWE legends back for that. I know I was in the conversation, not saying I’m going to be there, but it’s possible. Nothing about Wrestlemania. I did pitch an idea to them about it, and I can’t really tell you right now, but most likely, they’re not going to use it. There’s always a chance they could. So right now, no, no, nothing at Wrestlemania. Hopefully, it’ll happen. I’m going to be there anyway. They might as well use me.”