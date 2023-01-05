WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle Comments On Possible Upcoming WWE Appearances

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 05, 2023

During a recent interview on The A2theK Wrestling Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on potentially being part of the upcoming RAW 30th-anniversary episode in a few weeks, as well as WrestleMania 39 in April. Angle said:

“I know they’re having a Raw 30th anniversary at the end of January here. They are thinking about bringing some WWE legends back for that. I know I was in the conversation, not saying I’m going to be there, but it’s possible. Nothing about Wrestlemania. I did pitch an idea to them about it, and I can’t really tell you right now, but most likely, they’re not going to use it. There’s always a chance they could. So right now, no, no, nothing at Wrestlemania. Hopefully, it’ll happen. I’m going to be there anyway. They might as well use me.” 

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #hall of fame #kurt angle #raw #wrestlemania

