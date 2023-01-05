Producers For Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Revealed

Fightful Select has revealed the producers and coaches for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS which debuted in Seattle.

- Dean Malenko produced Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks.

- Christopher Daniels produced the Hangman Page & Jon Moxley segment.

- Pat Buck produced The Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett.

- Jerry Lynn produced Tony Nese vs. Bryan Danieson and the subsequent segment with MJF. Oddly enough, Danielson was listed as a heel backstage for this show.

- Ariya Daivari produced Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox.

- Billy Gunn, who is listed as ‘Daddy Ass’ backstage, produced Jade Cargill & Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue & Kiera Hogan.

- Sonjay Dutt & Jon Moxley produced Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe.