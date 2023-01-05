Producers For Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Revealed

Fightful Select has revealed the producers and coaches for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS which debuted in Seattle.
- Dean Malenko produced Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks.
- Christopher Daniels produced the Hangman Page & Jon Moxley segment.
- Pat Buck produced The Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett.
- Jerry Lynn produced Tony Nese vs. Bryan Danieson and the subsequent segment with MJF. Oddly enough, Danielson was listed as a heel backstage for this show.
- Ariya Daivari produced Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox.
- Billy Gunn, who is listed as ‘Daddy Ass’ backstage, produced Jade Cargill & Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue & Kiera Hogan.
- Sonjay Dutt & Jon Moxley produced Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe.
⚡ AEW Star Dustin Rhodes Reveals His Mother Has Passed Away
AEW star Dustin Rhodes has announced that his mother has sadly passed away. Rhodes revealed the news to his Twitter followers on Wednesday. [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 05, 2023 07:31AM
