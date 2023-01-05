A&E Announces Details Of Biography: WWE Legends Season 3 Airing Next Month

A&E has announced full details for the upcoming third season of Biography: WWE Legends, which returns next month on February 19.

WWE’s programming on the network will also include a second season of WWE Rivals.

A&E NETWORK AND WWE® RETURN TO THE RING WITH ALL-NEW SEASONS OF “BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS” AND “WWE RIVALS” BEGINNING SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19

SERIES CONTINUE TO EXPLORE THE MOST ICONIC WWE SUPERSTARS AND STORIES AS PART OF A&E AND WWE’S ONGOING PROGRAMMING PARTNERSHIP

New York, NY – January 5, 2023 – WWE on A&E returns this winter beginning Sunday, February 19 with the season three premiere of “Biography: WWE Legends” at 8pm ET/PT followed by the season two premiere of “WWE Rivals” at 10pm ET/PT. Airing back-to-back each Sunday, the series continue to explore the lives and careers of some of the most iconic WWE Superstars through unprecedented access, interviews, and footage. The premieres continue A&E and WWE’s ongoing partnership featuring 130 hours of new, premium WWE-themed series and specials commissioned by the network to air exclusively on A&E platforms and distributed worldwide by A+E Networks.

Under the award-winning “Biography” banner, each two-hour episode of “Biography: WWE Legends” continues to tell the intimate, personal stories behind the success of some of WWE’s most memorable Legends and events. Through rare archival footage and in-depth interviews, each episode explores a different Legend and their immense impact in the WWE universe and on pop culture. The season premiere will explore the infamous group NWO with other Legends featured this season including Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Chyna, Dusty Rhodes, Kane, and Iron Sheik.

Following “Biography: WWE Legends,” season two of “WWE Rivals” returns with actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. leading a roundtable discussion of WWE luminaries to delve into the storylines and dynamic characters behind the epic battles that built the WWE. Each one-hour episode features archival footage from WWE’s library as well as interviews with the Legends involved and the Superstars that watched these rivalries unfold. The season begins with examining Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant, and will explore other rivalries including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart, Undertaker vs. Mankind, The Rock vs. John Cena, Triple H vs. Batista, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Shawn Michaels.

The action continues later this year with additional WWE-focused premieres. In addition to a new slate of “Biography: WWE Legends,” episodes premiering this spring, this summer even more WWE stories will be featured in season two of “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures.” This season, WWE Legends Booker T, Mick Foley, and Lita lead the search for WWE’s most iconic missing memorabilia.

*Join the conversation by following @WWEonAE and using #WWEonAE*

All series will be available on demand and to stream on the A&E App and aetv.com



“Biography: WWE Legends” and “WWE Rivals,” are produced by WWE for A&E Network. Executive producers for WWE are Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Brad Abramson, and Jonathan Partridge. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights.