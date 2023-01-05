WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Hall Of Famer Believes 2023 Will See Roman Reigns Depart WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 05, 2023

During the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast, former WCW head honcho Eric Bischoff suggested that the "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns could soon leave WWE to pursue a career in Hollywood as an actor:

“[I predict] Roman Reigns is crossing over into mainstream entertainment. You know, I haven’t had my finger on you know Roman’s career or his trajectory so far, but [with his cousin The Rock] it kind of makes a little bit of sense doesn’t it?

“You know in Hollywood it’s not about how good you are necessarily, It’s how good you are and who you know. I think Roman has put his toe in the water and now he’s got a little bit of a taste of Hollywood.

“I think Roman Reigns’s long Title reign will come to an end this year and I think the best thing that you could do would be for him to step away for a few months.”

WWE Money In The Bank 2023 To Take Place in London

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 will take place in The O2 arena in London on July 1, 2023, the company announced in a press release on Thursday. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 05, 2023 07:18AM

Source: sescoops.com
Tags: #wwe #roman reigns #eric bischoff

