WWE Confirms Sasha Banks Departure From Company

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 05, 2023

Mercedes Varnado, known to WWE fans as Sasha Banks in WWE has been a free agent since January 1, 2023.

Sasha walked out of WWE with her tag partner Naomi on the May 16, 2022 episode of RAW and never returned to the company following creative differences.  Varnado, now going by the ring name Mercedes Mone made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 yesterday, 

NJPW added Mercedes to their official roster page and now WWE has officially confirmed that Sasha is no longer with the company moving her over to the alumni section of the roster.

Naomi is still listed as a part of the WWE roster which would indicate she is still under contract and rumors suggest she will eventually return.

FTC Seeking To Introduce Ban On Non-Compete Clauses

If the Federal Trade Commission has its way, professional wrestling could soon be required to make major contractual changes. On Thursday, t [...]

