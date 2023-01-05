WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

News On Date and Location AEW Battle of the Belts VI

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 05, 2023

News On Date and Location AEW Battle of the Belts VI

AEW has announced the date and location for their Battle of the Belts VI event. AEW has the event scheduled for April 7, 2023 in Kingston, Rhode Island. Tickets for Battle of the Belts VI go on sale January 13th.

This Friday’s AEW Battle of the Belts V will air live immediately after Rampage from Portland, Oregon. Below is the updated match card for this weekend’s Battle of the Belts V following Dynamite. The show will air Friday on TBS following Rampage:

- AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian
- AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue
- AEW World Tag Team Championship No Holds Barred Match: The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

AEW Dynamite Full Results & Recap (January 4, 2023)

AEW Dynamite Full Results & Recap (January 4, 2023) It’s the first Wednesday of 2023, you know what that means! Happy New Year to [...]

— Jonny Knapp Jan 04, 2023 10:43PM


Tags: #aew #battle of the belts

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80093/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer