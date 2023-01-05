News On Date and Location AEW Battle of the Belts VI

AEW has announced the date and location for their Battle of the Belts VI event. AEW has the event scheduled for April 7, 2023 in Kingston, Rhode Island. Tickets for Battle of the Belts VI go on sale January 13th.

This Friday’s AEW Battle of the Belts V will air live immediately after Rampage from Portland, Oregon. Below is the updated match card for this weekend’s Battle of the Belts V following Dynamite. The show will air Friday on TBS following Rampage:

- AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian

- AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue

- AEW World Tag Team Championship No Holds Barred Match: The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal