AEW Star Dustin Rhodes Reveals His Mother Has Passed Away

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 05, 2023

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has announced that his mother has sadly passed away. Rhodes revealed the news to his Twitter followers on Wednesday. Tweeting:

“I am very sad to say that I lost my Momma today. She was an incredibly strong mother who was loving and resilient to her dying day. She taught me everything, and I am the man I am today because of her. I am so saddened but so happy she is no longer in pain. Rest in Heaven.”
 
WNS sends out its deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Rhodes family.

