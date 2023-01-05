WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Updated Match Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite In Los Angeles

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 05, 2023

Updated Match Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite In Los Angeles

AEW has revealed new matches for next week’s AEW Dynamite from Los Angeles. Check out the card announced so far, airing next Wednesday from Los Angeles on TNT:

-  Best of Seven Series – Match Seven: Death Triangle vs. The Elite

- Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

- Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

- Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita

- Lee Moriarty & Big Bill vs. Hook & Jungle Boy

Darby Allin Wins TNT Championship During AEW Dynamite Main Event

Darby Allin defeated Samoa Joe to win the TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite during Wednesday's TBS broadcast. Allin won the title in his home [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 05, 2023 07:27AM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #los angeles

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80091/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer