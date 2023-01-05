Updated Match Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite In Los Angeles

AEW has revealed new matches for next week’s AEW Dynamite from Los Angeles. Check out the card announced so far, airing next Wednesday from Los Angeles on TNT:

- Best of Seven Series – Match Seven: Death Triangle vs. The Elite

- Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

- Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

- Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita

- Lee Moriarty & Big Bill vs. Hook & Jungle Boy