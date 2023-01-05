Updated Match Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite In Los Angeles

AEW has revealed new matches for next week’s AEW Dynamite from Los Angeles. Check out the card announced so far, airing next Wednesday from Los Angeles on TNT:
- Best of Seven Series – Match Seven: Death Triangle vs. The Elite
- Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter
- Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page
- Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- Lee Moriarty & Big Bill vs. Hook & Jungle Boy
⚡ Darby Allin Wins TNT Championship During AEW Dynamite Main Event
Darby Allin defeated Samoa Joe to win the TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite during Wednesday's TBS broadcast. Allin won the title in his home [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 05, 2023 07:27AM
