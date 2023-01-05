Darby Allin Wins TNT Championship During AEW Dynamite Main Event

Darby Allin defeated Samoa Joe to win the TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite during Wednesday's TBS broadcast. Allin won the title in his hometown which was a nice surprise for the home crowd.
Allin is now in his second reign as TNT Champion, having held the title from November of 2020 to May of 2021.
Fellow Seattle native Nick Wayne, who is signed to a futures contract with AEW, was in the crowd, and Allin hugged him on his way to the ring. Joe tried to attack Wane during his entrance, but Allin made the save.
