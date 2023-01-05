WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Darby Allin Wins TNT Championship During AEW Dynamite Main Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 05, 2023

Darby Allin Wins TNT Championship During AEW Dynamite Main Event

Darby Allin defeated Samoa Joe to win the TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite during Wednesday's TBS broadcast. Allin won the title in his hometown which was a nice surprise for the home crowd.

Allin is now in his second reign as TNT Champion, having held the title from November of 2020 to May of 2021.

Fellow Seattle native Nick Wayne, who is signed to a futures contract with AEW, was in the crowd, and Allin hugged him on his way to the ring. Joe tried to attack Wane during his entrance, but Allin made the save.


Tags: #aew #dynamte #darby allin #tnt #samoa joe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80090/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer