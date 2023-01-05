Huge Championship Match Announced For AEW Revolution With Big Stipulation

A championship match has been announced for the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 5, 2023.

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson defeated Tony Nese, before calling out MJF for another fight. The AEW World Champion came out, declining Bryan’s challenge for a fight, and then claiming himself to be the best wrestler in the world.

MJF told Bryan that if he can win every week until February 8, then he would earn a shot at the title at Revolution.

Bryan first turned down the challenge and then accepted as long as the match stipulation was a 60-minute Iron Man match!