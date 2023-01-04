WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

📸 PHOTO: FIRST-LOOK At New AEW Dynamite Stage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2023

📸 PHOTO: FIRST-LOOK At New AEW Dynamite Stage

AEW Dynamite's long-awaited new look debuts tonight's show, with the company set to introduce the first major changes to production since the flagship show debuted on TNT in October 2019.

Photos of the new entrance stage and ramp have leaked online ahead of tonight's broadcast on TBS. Gone are the entrance tunnels and chandelier centerpiece, in favor of giant screens and a video ramp.

Welcome to the new AEW.

Road Dogg Issues Apology To Dax Harwood, Invites Him To Join His Podcast

Dax Harwood recently commented on issues Road Dogg (Brian James) while working for WWE during the most recent episode of his podcast. Harwoo [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 04, 2023 02:44PM

Tags: #aew #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80086/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer