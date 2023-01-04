📸 PHOTO: FIRST-LOOK At New AEW Dynamite Stage

AEW Dynamite's long-awaited new look debuts tonight's show, with the company set to introduce the first major changes to production since the flagship show debuted on TNT in October 2019.
Photos of the new entrance stage and ramp have leaked online ahead of tonight's broadcast on TBS. Gone are the entrance tunnels and chandelier centerpiece, in favor of giant screens and a video ramp.
Welcome to the new AEW.
#AEW new stage pic.twitter.com/ccai9GeHpH— llıפ ʎpu∀ (@AndyGill23) January 4, 2023
New AEW stage! pic.twitter.com/gA5NQyPoI0— Taylor Garfield (@GarfieldsCards) January 4, 2023
⚡ Road Dogg Issues Apology To Dax Harwood, Invites Him To Join His Podcast
Dax Harwood recently commented on issues Road Dogg (Brian James) while working for WWE during the most recent episode of his podcast. Harwoo [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 04, 2023 02:44PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com