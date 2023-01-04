Road Dogg Issues Apology To Dax Harwood, Invites Him To Join His Podcast

Dax Harwood recently commented on issues Road Dogg (Brian James) while working for WWE during the most recent episode of his podcast. Harwood explained an incident at the 25th anniversary of WWE RAW and why he was upset with Brian James:

“I had to go in there and make sure that all of Shawn [Michaels] and his friends looked like a million bucks. We got to the back and Road Dogg passed right by me. He didn’t say thank you after we bumped around for him. The only person that said thank you was Sean Waltman.”

Road Dogg has since apologized to the AEW star on his podcast:

“As far as the RAW 25 thing goes, like, I’m sorry. I really am too that I didn’t thank you because I don’t feel like that’s like me. But I also at the same time thought like, well, do you need that? You know what you did. You went out there and you did what you were supposed to do and you did it really well. I didn’t know I needed to thank you and say how great you were in order to get your respect as a human being. But I do apologize for not thanking you and I thank you now publicly for doing that for us. But don’t act like you’re above that, because you were in the ring with a bunch of Hall of Famers, man, and I know you don’t like me, but I was in the ring and I’m a Hall of Famer and I was one of those guys and I’m sorry if that offends you or if I don’t respect the mat enough for you, but I got a different idea about pro wrestling than you do. Mine’s the one that makes a bunch of money and yours is the one that pleases all the boys. I don’t know. Poop in one hand and wish in the other, but we can get past this. We just can’t talk about politics or wrestling with each other, I don’t think, and actually our politics probably aligned too. There’s so many similarities. We’re gonna let this little thing hold us back from, I don’t know?

I’d love to be on your podcast. I’d love to have you on my podcast. I think this is an invitation to heal the world, to start with the man in the mirror, and I’m damn sure willing to look at me. Are you willing to look at you? Let’s move forward and let’s get past the gripes of yesterday and make this better and do better as people. If I’ve done something to offend you, like I said earlier, if some of this is mine to own, I own my half. Do you own yours?”