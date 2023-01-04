LA Knight Has No Idea What A Pitch Black Match Is

During the latest episode of The Bump, LA Knight gave his thoughts on the Pitch Black match he has against Bray Wyatt at WWE Royal Rumble this year.
"I’m feeling pretty damn good, and I’ll tell you why. You look at that mental midget, look at the breakdown he’s having. He can’t even keep his own goons in order. He brings out his own uncle boy, Captain Howdy, and this guy still turns on his own guy, drops him like a bad habit. Everybody’s like, ‘How’s LA Knight? Is he okay?’ Yeah. I’m alright. I’m doing okay. Because as far as I can tell, Pitch Black, Mountain Dew Pitch Black at the Royal Rumble, I don’t even know what that means. I don’t even know what that is. But at the end of the day, does it really make a difference? No, and I’ll tell you why. Because I’m gonna walk in there, master of the mind games. Everybody thought that Bray Wyatt was the master of mind games. No, that’s this guy. Now, Bray Wyatt can’t even count on his own goons. So Royal Rumble, it’s gonna be special."
On what the match entails:
“Well, no pun intended, I’ve been kept in the dark, and who knows if that’s by design? I don’t know. But pitch black, I think as the weeks go by, hopefully we get an idea what that’s gonna be. But I can tell you this, with all of the malice, all of the feelings that I’ve had built up, just from the fact that you’re gonna abduct me and tie me up in some goofy basement or something like that, I got a lot to get out of my system. So whether it’s pitch black, daylight, I will off his on switch no matter which way we go."
