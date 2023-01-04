WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Here's What's On Tap For Tonight's New Look AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2023

Here's What's On Tap For Tonight's New Look AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will launch a "new era" of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which will feature a new look for the brand. The following has been announced for the live broadcast:

-  AEW TNT Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Darby Allin

-  AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

- Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

- Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox

- Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese

- Jade Cargill & Red Velvet vs. Kiera Hogan & Skye Blue

- MJF is contractually obligated to appear

- Update on Hangman Page

- Jon Moxley will speak

- More information on Saraya’s tag team partner next week.

#aew #dynamite

