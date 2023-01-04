Here's What's On Tap For Tonight's New Look AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will launch a "new era" of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which will feature a new look for the brand. The following has been announced for the live broadcast:

- AEW TNT Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Darby Allin

- AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

- Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

- Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox

- Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese

- Jade Cargill & Red Velvet vs. Kiera Hogan & Skye Blue

- MJF is contractually obligated to appear

- Update on Hangman Page

- Jon Moxley will speak

- More information on Saraya’s tag team partner next week.