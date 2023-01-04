Here's What's On Tap For Tonight's New Look AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will launch a "new era" of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which will feature a new look for the brand. The following has been announced for the live broadcast:
- AEW TNT Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Darby Allin
- AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal
- Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks
- Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox
- Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese
- Jade Cargill & Red Velvet vs. Kiera Hogan & Skye Blue
- MJF is contractually obligated to appear
- Update on Hangman Page
- Jon Moxley will speak
- More information on Saraya’s tag team partner next week.
⚡ What AEW Talent Believe About Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) Appearing On Dynamite
As previously reported, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) debuted for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and the rumors about Sasha, now known as Mercedes [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 04, 2023 07:01AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com