WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

News On NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Attendance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2023

News On NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Attendance

NJPW World’s Chris Samsa revealed the attendance for Wrestle Kingdom 17 this morning was 26,085 inside the Tokyo Dome.

In the main event, Kazuchika Okada defeated Jay White to win the IWGP World Heavyweight title for the second time.
 
Former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defeated Will Ospreay to capture the IWGP United States Title.

Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI defeated AEW’s FTR to win the IWGP Tag Team Titles for the second time.

Click below to read the full results:

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Results: Kazuchika Okada Wins IWGP World Heavyweight Title, Kenny Omega Wins IWGP United States Champion

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 went down on Wednesday morning and it was filled with lots of newsworthy shocks and surprises. Check out the result [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 04, 2023 12:31PM


Tags: #wk17 #njpw #wrestle kingdom

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80082/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer