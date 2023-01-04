News On NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Attendance

NJPW World’s Chris Samsa revealed the attendance for Wrestle Kingdom 17 this morning was 26,085 inside the Tokyo Dome.

In the main event, Kazuchika Okada defeated Jay White to win the IWGP World Heavyweight title for the second time.



Former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defeated Will Ospreay to capture the IWGP United States Title.

Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI defeated AEW’s FTR to win the IWGP Tag Team Titles for the second time.

