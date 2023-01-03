📺 WATCH: AEW Reveals FIRST LOOK Look At New Dynamite Intro

AEW has revealed an exclusive look at the new AEW Dynamite intro video package. The company is in the midst of making major production changes to their televisions shows.
The opening theme for Dynamite will remain "Light The Fuse" song with a slight remix.
AEW posted a video of the new intro video to their Twitter page.
Here is an EXCLUSIVE look at the new #AEWDynamite intro!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2023
Don't miss the first #AEWDynamite of 2023 LIVE TOMORROW from Seattle’s @ClimateArena at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/UGyPn2cU1D
