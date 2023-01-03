WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

📺 WATCH: AEW Reveals FIRST LOOK Look At New Dynamite Intro

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 03, 2023

📺 WATCH: AEW Reveals FIRST LOOK Look At New Dynamite Intro

AEW has revealed an exclusive look at the new AEW Dynamite intro video package. The company is in the midst of making major production changes to their televisions shows.

The opening theme for Dynamite will remain "Light The Fuse" song with a slight remix.

AEW posted a video of the new intro video to their Twitter page.

Jeff Jarrett Blasts Max Caster Over Recent AEW Rap Segment

AEW star Max Caster recently rapped about Jeff Jarrett "stealing" his wife Karen from her ex-husband Kurt Angle during his music video that [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 03, 2023 02:21PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #light the fuse

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80073/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer