WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Final Card For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 03, 2023

Final Card For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) will soon present Wrestle Kingdom 17, NJPW’s biggest show of the year. The event will take place one night from the Tokyo Dome instead of the usual three nights. A smaller event will take place on January 21.

Below is the full card:

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match
Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White (c)

IWGP Women's Title Match
Tam Nakano vs. Kairi (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match
Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay (c)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Fatal 4 Way
El Desperado vs. Master Wato vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. Taiji Ishimori (c)

Tournament Finals for the Inaugural NJPW World Television Title
Ren Narita vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

NEVER Openweight Title Match
Tama Tonga vs. Karl Anderson (c)

IWGP Tag Team Titles Match
Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI vs. FTR (c)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles Match
Lio Rush and YOH vs. TJP and Francesco Akira (c)

Antonio Inoki Memorial Six-Man Tag Team Match
Minoru Suzuki, Tiger Mask, and Tatsumi Fujinami vs. Togi Makabe, Yuji Nagata, and Satoshi Kojima

Six-Man Tag Team Match
Keiji Mutoh, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Shota Umino vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI

Opening Match: NJPW Young Lions Exhibition
Ryohei Oiwa vs. Boltin Oleg

Opening Match: New Japan Ranbo - Final four will challenge for the Provisional KOPW 2023 Trophy at New Year Dash on January 5.
Participants TBA

The event will stream on NJPW World 3 am ET / 12 am PT.


Tags: #njpw #wrestle kingdom

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80067/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer