Final Card For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Jan 03, 2023

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) will soon present Wrestle Kingdom 17, NJPW’s biggest show of the year. The event will take place one night from the Tokyo Dome instead of the usual three nights. A smaller event will take place on January 21.

Sasha Banks is set to make her NJPW debut at this show with the belief that she will confront KAIRI. Additionally, WWE Superstar Karl Anderson is working the show and AEW's FTR and Kenny Omega will be in action.

Below is the full card:

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White (c)

IWGP Women's Title Match

Tam Nakano vs. Kairi (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay (c)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Fatal 4 Way

El Desperado vs. Master Wato vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. Taiji Ishimori (c)

Tournament Finals for the Inaugural NJPW World Television Title

Ren Narita vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

NEVER Openweight Title Match

Tama Tonga vs. Karl Anderson (c)

IWGP Tag Team Titles Match

Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI vs. FTR (c)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles Match

Lio Rush and YOH vs. TJP and Francesco Akira (c)

Antonio Inoki Memorial Six-Man Tag Team Match

Minoru Suzuki, Tiger Mask, and Tatsumi Fujinami vs. Togi Makabe, Yuji Nagata, and Satoshi Kojima

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Keiji Mutoh, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Shota Umino vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI

Opening Match: NJPW Young Lions Exhibition

Ryohei Oiwa vs. Boltin Oleg

Opening Match: New Japan Ranbo - Final four will challenge for the Provisional KOPW 2023 Trophy at New Year Dash on January 5.

Participants TBA

The event will stream on NJPW World 3 am ET / 12 am PT.