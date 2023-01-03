Jake Roberts Wants To Help Younger AEW Wrestlers Improve Their Mic Skills

Jake Roberts might very well be one of the best legends on the mic, and that knowledge and skill he wants to put to good use. During his Snake Pit podcast for AdFreeShows, Roberts expressed a desire to help the younger talents in AEW. Check out what Jake said below:

On wanting to help younger AEW talent:

“There’s not much interaction with the younger talent. There are a few guys at AEW that welcome me being there. Everyone is kind, don’t get me wrong, but that’s it. I’d like so much more. I wish AEW would use me in a position where I was helping people with interviews because I do know how to do that and I can certainly help a few people that are struggling, and there are a few that struggle. You can always get better on interviews, you’re never great.

“Dory Funk once told me, ‘If you ever think you had the perfect match,’ and this is how I feel about interviews, ‘then you should go backstage, take off your trunks, take off your boots, put them in a pile, spray lighter fluid and burn them. You don’t deserve to be in the ring anymore if you think you’ve had a perfect match. There is no such thing as a perfect match, you can always make it better.’ Same thing with interviews.”

On Jon Moxley:

“I saw that he had command of the mic and knew what he was doing. He’s never asked me for help, and that’s okay too. He’s in a good spot and is handling it. He’s done a couple of interviews that I thought were unbelievably over the top good.”