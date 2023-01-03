WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Alexa Bliss SNAPPED On Monday's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 03, 2023

Alexa Bliss went up against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship on the first red-brand episode of 2023, but she was disqualified after snapping then assaulting the referee and Belair.

This all went down toward the end of the match, Bliss had Belair on the outside of the ring when someone appeared in the audience in an Uncle Howdy mask, which caught her attention.

A second person in the mask appeared soon after, and Bliss tried to shake it off until Bray Wyatt’s icon appeared on the screen. Bliss then attacked the referee and then Belair. She threw Belair into the ring post and then the ring steps before delivering a number of DDTs onto the steps.

Belair was stretchered out of the arena.


Tags: #wwe #alexa bliss #bray wyatt

