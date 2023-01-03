Jon Moxley Segment Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley will speak on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Monday night that Moxley will speak, tweeting:

"This Wednesday Night, we’ll hear from @JonMoxley on #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork, and surely Mox will be very interested in the pending medical update on the status of Hangman Page, and whether or not Hangman will be cleared as anticipated by Jan 11 @thekiaforum!"



Below is the updated card for Wednesday’s episode on TBS:

- AEW TNT Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin

- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

- Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

- Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese

- Jade Cargill & Red Velvet vs. Kiera Hogan & Skye Blue

- Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox

- AEW World Champion MJF is contractually obligated to appear

- An Update on Hangman Page’s medical condition

- We’ll hear from Jon Moxley