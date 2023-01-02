9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 9 matches. Check out the full card below, along with AEW's announcements:
- Hikaru Shida vs. Tyra Russamee
- Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese and Josh Woods) vs. The Pillars of Destiny (Hunter Grey and Paul Titan)
- Matt Hardy and Isaiah Kassidy vs. Atiba and Manny Lemons
- Marina Shafir vs. Lilith Grimm
- ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Gypsy Mac
- The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Evil Uno) vs. The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth and Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)
- The House Of Black's Julia Hart vs. Leva Bates
- Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Ryzin and Justin Andrews
- The House Of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews) vs. Rosario Grillo, Dean Alexander and Hagane Shinno
The first #AEWDarkElevation of 2023 kicks off TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB! #ROH World Champ @AthenaPalmer_FG is in action, plus @shidahikaru, & #DarkOrder @YTAlexReynolds @SilverNumber1 @EvilUno vs. #ChaosProject (Luther+@KingSerpentico) & Ryan Nemeth, & much more! pic.twitter.com/sCWhGIiYvc— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 2, 2023
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com