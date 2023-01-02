9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 02, 2023

AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 9 matches. Check out the full card below, along with AEW's announcements:

- Hikaru Shida vs. Tyra Russamee

- Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese and Josh Woods) vs. The Pillars of Destiny (Hunter Grey and Paul Titan)

- Matt Hardy and Isaiah Kassidy vs. Atiba and Manny Lemons

- Marina Shafir vs. Lilith Grimm

- ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Gypsy Mac

- The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Evil Uno) vs. The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth and Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)

- The House Of Black's Julia Hart vs. Leva Bates

- Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Ryzin and Justin Andrews

- The House Of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews) vs. Rosario Grillo, Dean Alexander and Hagane Shinno