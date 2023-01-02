AEW Star Keith Lee Files For New Trademark

AEW star Keith Lee filed a new trademark on a stylized version of the letter "X" on December 28, 2022. This was done through trademark attorney Michael E. Dockins with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
The trademark will be used for merchandise and entertainment purposes. Below is the description for the filing:
“G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”
