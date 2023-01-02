WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Star Keith Lee Files For New Trademark

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 02, 2023

AEW Star Keith Lee Files For New Trademark

AEW star Keith Lee filed a new trademark on a stylized version of the letter "X" on December 28, 2022. This was done through trademark attorney Michael E. Dockins with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. 

The trademark will be used for merchandise and entertainment purposes. Below is the description for the filing:

“G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

Some In AEW Are Not Happy With Dax Harwood's Recent Podcast Comments

Some in All Elite Wrestling are not happy with what FTR's Dax Harwood said on his podcast last week.  Dax had praised both The Elite a [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 02, 2023 12:40PM


Tags: #aew #keith lee

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80055/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer