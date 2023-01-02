Some In AEW Are Not Happy With Dax Harwood's Recent Podcast Comments

Some in All Elite Wrestling are not happy with what FTR's Dax Harwood said on his podcast last week.

Dax had praised both The Elite and CM Punk and said that he would love it if both sides could work things out. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer said that sources have told him that there are those in AEW not happy with Harwood's comments. Harwood is a close friend of Punk.

The general belief is the two sides will never again work together, although Meltzer was more open-minded saying "never say never."

Meltzer added, "From what I heard from different people, not the people who you probably heard from, they were not particularly happy at all about this." Alvarez then said, "All I heard the other day was how unhappy people were about that podcast."

Meltzer agreed with Alvarez that the company needs a talent meeting to address the matter, "This is what they need, I've said this before and they've done it. They need a team meeting on Wednesday in Seattle. They need to get this stuff cleared up and get everyone on the same page because they're not..."