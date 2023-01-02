Swerve Strickland Talks Playing A Heel, His Approach

Swerve Strickland was recently interviewed by The Root, where he spoke about what he wants to achieve as a heel.

“It showed a different side of me…also it showed that I can be a dangerous person. There has to be a sense of danger. I showed the world that I can perform. Now I need to show the world that I’m actually a dangerous individual. Every time you step in the ring with me, or get around me, whether it’s a backstage promo, whether I’m by myself talking to the camera, there’s a sense there’s a fuse, and it’s really, really short. And there’s consequences to igniting that fuse."

Swerve continued: