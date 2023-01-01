Eric Bischoff Discusses His Current Relationship With All Elite Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff was recently interviewed on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, during which he discussed his current relationship with All Elite Wrestling which he has been critical of throughout 2022. Bischoff notes it was his choice to disrupt their relationship due to criticizing Khan's booking decisions. Eric Bischoff said:

“Yeah that one (the AEW relationship) is not as good anymore, but that was my choice. I knew when I said what I was going to say that it would be the last time I get invited there. I was fine with that. I don’t worry about it. It is what it is. But when I was bouncing back between WWE and AEW, the first time I got a call from AEW, I called Bruce Prichard. I said that I just want to let you know out of courtesy and respect for our friendship, I am still tight with Bruce, please let Vince know if he has got a question about this or an issue, please give me a shout. If not, I am going to go ahead. I got the word back to go and have a ball. It’s just communication and common courtesy.”