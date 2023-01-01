WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW / IMPACT Wrestling Regular Would Love To Make It To WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 01, 2023

During a recent interview on The Putting You Over podcast KiLynn King, a current AEW and IMPACT Wrestling regular shared her dream of making it to the WWE. Here is what King had to say:

"I’m 31, almost 32, and all the rumors you hear about what they expect and what they want, you’re like, ‘Okay, well, I know I’m a good worker. I know I’m a good performer, but if they’re being very strict about that, maybe that’s not where I’m meant to end up. Would I love to end up in WWE? Absolutely. Work is work, exposure is exposure, and WWE has been around for a long-ass time for a reason. So yeah, of course I would love to end up in WWE. That would be very, very cool. I’m just not sure if that’s ever going to happen because I waited as long as I did to get into wrestling. I missed what they consider to the prime. I think I’m doing pretty good in my 30s, but whatever [laughs]. I love the female talent that they’re bringing in right now, across all brands. I really think that some of their women are reshaping their division. It’s really cool to watch."


Tags: #aew #impact wrestling #wwe #kilynn king

