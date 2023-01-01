WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year 2023 Results

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 01, 2023

Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year took place on Sunday morning in Tokyo, Japan, featuring WWE Superstar Shinsuke Namakura vs. The Great Muta. Check out the results courtesy of  Fighful:

- Yasutaka Yano def. Taishi Ozawa

- Masa Kitamiya, Yoshiki Inamura & Daiki Inaba def. Shuhei Taniguchi, Akitoshi Saito & Mohammed Yone

- Dante Leon, Ninja Mack & Alejandro def. Shuji Kondo, Hi69 & Tadasuke

- Masaaki Mochizuki, Susumu Mochizuki & Mochizuki Jr. def. Seiki Yoshioka, El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. & Atsushi Kotoge

- Kendo Kashin, Kazuyuki Fujita, NOSAWA Rongai & Hiroshi Hase def. Katsuhiko Nakajima, Manabu Soya, Masakatsu Funaki & Hajime Ohara

- Jack Morris def. Timothy Thatcher. Jake Lee came out and shook hands with Morris.

GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: AMAKUSA def. Junta Miyawaki

GHC Tag Team Chammpionships Match: Satoshi Kojima & Takashi Sugiura def. Naomichi Marufuji & KENTA

GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships Matcg: Yoshinari Ogawa & Eita def. YO-HEY & Kzy

- Shinsuke Nakamura def. The Great Muta

