WWE Hall Of Famer Rules Himself Out Of WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 01, 2023

WWE Hall Of Famer Rules Himself Out Of WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Appearance

During an interview with Bill Apter of SportsKeeda, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat was asked about a potential appearance in the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble match or even wrestling on the RAW 30th Anniversary show which will take place later this month.

In November 2022, Steamboat came out of retirement for a six-man tag team match at a Big Time Wrestling show. The WWE Hall of Famer said:

"Thanks, but no thanks. Yeah, I think it’s too big of a stage for me. I had a really good showing 9 or 10 years ago…12 years ago with [Chris’ Jericho [at WWE Backlash in 2009]. God bless him. He took care of me. That was really the last Steamboat that people saw….I felt that was the last time that people saw 70% of the young guy. I could carry my weight, and that’s the way I want it. No, Triple H could say, ‘We’re going to take care of you.’ No, to be honest with you, Bill, it’s just not in the heart anymore."

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #hall of fame #ricky steamboat

