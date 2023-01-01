WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shinsuke Nakamura Made A Special Entrance For His Match Against The Great Muta

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 01, 2023

Shinsuke Nakamura made a very impressive return to the Japanese wrestling promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH on Sunday morning at the NOAH The New Year event in a match against the Great Muta.

WWE allowed Nakamura to compete in Japan against the legend in a rare agreement. This was Nakamura’s first non-WWE match since he signed with the company back in 2016.

Nakamura came to the ring with his WWE theme music playing while wearing new attire for the big match. Nakamura took down Great Muta to pick up the pinfall victory after hitting his Kinshasa finisher.


Tags: #wwe #pro wrestling noah #noah #shinsuke nakamura #the great muta

