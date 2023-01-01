Shinsuke Nakamura Made A Special Entrance For His Match Against The Great Muta

Shinsuke Nakamura made a very impressive return to the Japanese wrestling promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH on Sunday morning at the NOAH The New Year event in a match against the Great Muta.

WWE allowed Nakamura to compete in Japan against the legend in a rare agreement. This was Nakamura’s first non-WWE match since he signed with the company back in 2016.

Nakamura came to the ring with his WWE theme music playing while wearing new attire for the big match. Nakamura took down Great Muta to pick up the pinfall victory after hitting his Kinshasa finisher.