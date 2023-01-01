Shinsuke Nakamura Made A Special Entrance For His Match Against The Great Muta

Shinsuke Nakamura made a very impressive return to the Japanese wrestling promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH on Sunday morning at the NOAH The New Year event in a match against the Great Muta.
WWE allowed Nakamura to compete in Japan against the legend in a rare agreement. This was Nakamura’s first non-WWE match since he signed with the company back in 2016.
Nakamura came to the ring with his WWE theme music playing while wearing new attire for the big match. Nakamura took down Great Muta to pick up the pinfall victory after hitting his Kinshasa finisher.
SHINSUKE NAKAMURA DEFEATS THE GREAT MUTA! #noah_ghc #byebyeMUTA pic.twitter.com/ynyCx4MnvX— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 1, 2023
SHINSUKE NAKAMURA‼️‼️#noah_ghc #byebyeMUTA pic.twitter.com/2NBNnKFOn0— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 1, 2023
Shinsuke Nakamura really decided to make the best entrance of the entire year on January 1st pic.twitter.com/xhhxAZL1GK— Ciarán (@CiaranRH93) January 1, 2023
WHAT A GODDAMN ENTRANCE BY NAKAMURA— P*eps #MaikaStyle🍧 (@P__Wrestling) January 1, 2023
I'VE GOOSEBUMPS#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/NcN1UTYgjx
SHINSUKE NAKAMURA: “Thank you for the miracle!”#noah_ghc #byebyeMUTA pic.twitter.com/0ibLTnnJJs— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 1, 2023
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com