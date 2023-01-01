Sasha Banks Files For 'Mone' Banks' Trademark

Mercedes Varnado, better known to WWE fans as Sasha Banks has filed to trademark the name "Mone' Banks" on 12/27/22 through her company Soulnado Inc.

This is one of the biggest indications yet that she is on her way back to the ring. Varnado is set to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023, and rumors are running rampant that she will be the mystery person to partner with Saraya on AEW Dynamite on January 11.

The filing by Soulnado Inc includes all the following terms:

- Mone' Banks

- Mercedes Mone'

- Mone' Talks

- Bank Mone'

- Statement Maker

Below is the official filing description for Mone' Banks:

G & S: Jewelry; Jewelry and imitation jewelry; Pins being jewelry

G & S: Decals; Stickers; Collectable printed trading cards; Collectible printed trading cards; Pictures in the nature of printed photographs; Posters made of paper; Printed post cards; Printed postcards; Printed posters



G & S: Coffee mugs; Drinking glasses; Water bottles sold empty

G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Leggings; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

G & S: Action figure toys; Action figures; Action figures and accessories therefor; Toy action figures

G & S: Entertainment services in the nature of live audio performances by an actor or musician; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor; Entertainment services, namely, providing music tours in the nature of live musical performances; Entertainment services, namely, providing non-downloadable prerecorded music via a website; Entertainment services, namely, live, televised and movie appearances by a professional entertainer; Providing on-line music, not downloadable; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment, namely, live music concerts; Providing on-line videos featuring a professional wrestler, actor, and musician, not downloadable; Providing online music, not downloadable; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler, actor, and musician in the field of music, film, or sports entertainment for entertainment purposes