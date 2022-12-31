WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ric Flair Was Seen Backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 31, 2022

As well as Batista backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was also there.

PWInsider reports that Flair was spotted backstage at the show. He was there to see his daughter, Charlotte return to win the SmackDown Women’s Title from Ronda Rousey.

Flair and WWE parted ways in the summer of 2021 after he requested his release. He recently announced he would be attending the upcoming 2023 Royal Rumble and the RAW 30th Anniversary events in January.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #smackdown #ric flair

