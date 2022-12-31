What John Cena Said After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air

Following his return on Friday's WWE SmackDown, John Cena addressed the crowd after the show went off the air following a dark match.

Cena thanked fans in attendance at the show for his twenty-year-long career which he referred to as his "greatest gift". Cena told the crowd to be safe on New Years Eve revelry and to have a good 2023.

Nothing was mentioned in regard to when Cena might return. He has been linked to a rumored match at WrestleMania 39 in April. You can read more about that at the link below.