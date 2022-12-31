WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

What John Cena Said After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 31, 2022

What John Cena Said After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air

Following his return on Friday's WWE SmackDown, John Cena addressed the crowd after the show went off the air following a dark match.

Cena thanked fans in attendance at the show for his twenty-year-long career which he referred to as his "greatest gift". Cena told the crowd to be safe on New Years Eve revelry and to have a good 2023.

 
 

Nothing was mentioned in regard to when Cena might return. He has been linked to a rumored match at WrestleMania 39 in April. You can read more about that at the link below.

Planned WrestleMania 39 Opponent For John Cena Revealed

In recent months, Logan Paul has expressed wanting to challenge John Cena at WrestleMania, and not that looks like it might become a reality [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 30, 2022 06:18PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #john cena

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80035/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer