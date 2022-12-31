WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces "Pitch Black" Match For 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 31, 2022

WWE Announces "Pitch Black" Match For 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

A "Pitch Black" match has been rumored for the upcoming 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event for a while now, and on Friday's SmackDown, it was confirmed.

During the broadcast on FOX, WWE officially announced that e Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight will take place at the Royal Rumble and they will compete in a "Pitch Black" match.

There are no details on the gimmick match, but we'll update you when we know more.

Uncle Howdy Attacked Bray Wyatt During Friday's WWE SmackDown

Following Uncle Howdy revealing himself on last week's WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt opened last night's episode, apologizing to the cameraman w [...]

