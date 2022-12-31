WWE Announces "Pitch Black" Match For 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

A "Pitch Black" match has been rumored for the upcoming 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event for a while now, and on Friday's SmackDown, it was confirmed.

During the broadcast on FOX, WWE officially announced that e Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight will take place at the Royal Rumble and they will compete in a "Pitch Black" match.

There are no details on the gimmick match, but we'll update you when we know more.