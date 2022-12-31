Charlotte Flair Wins WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair is back on top after making a surprise return on Friday's SmackDown.
During the broadcast, Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship, Charlotte then made her surprise return with a new look and music.
Charlotte then went on to immediately challenge Rousey for the title despite Shayna Baszler not wanting Rousey to accept she did. Charlotte delivered a boot to Rousey's face, which took her down for the pinfall, but that wasn't enough for victory.
Flair then delivered a spear and she pinned Rousey to win the title!
