Major WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Nixed?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 30, 2022

A report from WrestlingNews.co has revealed that a rumored match for WWE WrestleMania 39 appears to have been nixed.

The match in question would have seen SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch in action.

Lynch is still expected to wrestle at Mania but the company now wants Rousey to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley.

The following matches are rumored by WrestlingNews.co for WrestleMania 39:

WWE Championship
Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes or Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns vs. The Rock or Cody Rhodes

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
Ronda Rousey vs. Rhea Ripley

Logan Paul vs. John Cena

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 30, 2022 06:18PM


