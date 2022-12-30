WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Planned WrestleMania 39 Opponent For John Cena Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 30, 2022

Planned WrestleMania 39 Opponent For John Cena Revealed

In recent months, Logan Paul has expressed wanting to challenge John Cena at WrestleMania, and not that looks like it might become a reality.

A report from WrestlingNews.co reveals WWE is currently planning to have John Cena face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles in April 2023.

WrestlingNews.co also reported the following rumored matches for WrestleMania 39. 

WWE Championship
Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes or Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns vs. The Rock or Cody Rhodes

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Logan Paul vs. John Cena

John Cena will make his in-ring return joining forces with Kevin Owens to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on tonight's SmackDown on FOX.


Tags: #wwe #john cena #logan paul #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80027/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer