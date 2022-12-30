Planned WrestleMania 39 Opponent For John Cena Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 30, 2022

In recent months, Logan Paul has expressed wanting to challenge John Cena at WrestleMania, and not that looks like it might become a reality.

A report from WrestlingNews.co reveals WWE is currently planning to have John Cena face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles in April 2023.

WrestlingNews.co also reported the following rumored matches for WrestleMania 39.

WWE Championship

Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes or Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock or Cody Rhodes

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Logan Paul vs. John Cena

John Cena will make his in-ring return joining forces with Kevin Owens to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on tonight's SmackDown on FOX.