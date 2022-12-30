Planned WrestleMania 39 Opponent For John Cena Revealed

In recent months, Logan Paul has expressed wanting to challenge John Cena at WrestleMania, and not that looks like it might become a reality.
A report from WrestlingNews.co reveals WWE is currently planning to have John Cena face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles in April 2023.
WrestlingNews.co also reported the following rumored matches for WrestleMania 39.
WWE Championship
Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes or Drew McIntyre
WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns vs. The Rock or Cody Rhodes
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens
Logan Paul vs. John Cena
John Cena will make his in-ring return joining forces with Kevin Owens to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on tonight's SmackDown on FOX.
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com