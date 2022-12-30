WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bushiroad CEO Comments On Sasha Banks Wrestle Kingdom 17 Rumors

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 30, 2022

Bushiroad CEO Takaaki Kidani has commented on the much-rumored appearance of Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

When asked about Varnado appearing at the event by Yahoo, he said, “There’s a chance she’ll come to the dome”.

There is speculation that Varnado will challenge for the IWGP Women’s Championship. PWinside has pretty much confirmed Sasha Banks will attend the January 4, 2023 event which would be her first appearance since leaving WWE back in April following a dispute over her creative direction.

