Why Jim Ross Missed This Week’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 30, 2022

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jim Ross will not be on commentary for tonight’s AEW Rampage, which was taped Wednesday. Instead,  Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight will handle the broadcast table.

The reason Ross wasn’t at the taping is that AEW President Tony Khan gave him the week off to attend the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando. The game featured the University of Oklahoma vs. Florida State.

Ross will return to Rampage in Portland next week.

William Regal Confirms AEW Departure, Issues Statement

William Regal has confirmed his departure from All Elite Wrestling ahead of his return to WWE Regal made his final AEW appearance on the De [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 30, 2022 02:50PM


