Why Jim Ross Missed This Week’s AEW Rampage

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jim Ross will not be on commentary for tonight’s AEW Rampage, which was taped Wednesday. Instead, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight will handle the broadcast table.

The reason Ross wasn’t at the taping is that AEW President Tony Khan gave him the week off to attend the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando. The game featured the University of Oklahoma vs. Florida State.

Ross will return to Rampage in Portland next week.