William Regal Confirms AEW Departure, Issues Statement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 30, 2022

William Regal has confirmed his departure from All Elite Wrestling ahead of his return to WWE

Regal made his final AEW appearance on the December 7 edition of Dynamite during a backstage interview segment. Regal issued the following statement on Twitter:

"Yesterday was my last official day with @AEW. I’d like to thank @TonyKhan, Meghan and all the hard working crew.

Contrary to people who’ve never spoken to me or have their information from people who don’t know me or are trying to make themselves noticed,I had a lovely time working there and had a great time.

Lots of talented Wrestlers, and lovely people to work for. To my fellow BCC members, it was a special, albeit brief few months but it cemented our already strong friendship. To everyone there, thank you for welcoming me. Best wishes."

Regal will reportedly return to WWE in a backstage role in 2023. 


