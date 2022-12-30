Eric Bischoff Believes WWE Sale Is More "Plausible" Now Vince McMahon Is Gone

Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE back in the summer and there has been much speculation as to the future of WWE in regard to a potential sale.

During a recent interview with SEScoops, Bischoff addressed the possibility of a WWE sale now that Vince is no longer in control. It should be noted that although McMahon stepped down as CEO back in June, he still owns the majority of WWE shares. Bischoff said:

“I’d say right now it’s more plausible to me that the WWE would sell because Vince McMahon is no longer, at least visibly in the picture. He is still in the picture as a majority shareholder, and guess what? He can still say no. It’s his company. It is possible even though Vince isn’t the CEO or chairman that Vince could step up and prevent a sale. I don’t know why he would do that at this stage of his life with the amount of money that would be involved.”

“What is there to gain from impeding an acquisition like that? I don’t know, but I don’t know Vince McMahon. I don’t know if too many people do. It’s plausible. It makes sense, which is why people keep talking about it…You can make a really strong story for an NBC, a Fox, or at one point Disney…but it makes sense. As long as it makes sense and people continue to project it, it’s probably going to happen. I don’t know though.”