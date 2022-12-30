Bray Wyatt Suffers Minor Injury During WWE Live Event

Another big WWE Superstar has sustained an injury. Bray Wyatt told fans that he broke his finger at a live event.

Wyatt returned to the ring doe the annual WWE Holiday Tour defeating Jinder Mahal at the December 26 Madison Square Garden house show. The match was Wyatt's first since his loss to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in April 2021.

Wyatt also defeated Mahal at the December 28 and 29 house shows in Greensboro, North Carolina, and Miami, Florida respectively.

During one of those matches, Wyatt broke his finger and can be heard telling fans in the video below: