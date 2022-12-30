IMPACT Wrestling (12/29/2022) Results

Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for December 29th, 2022: courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com!

The Good Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch) vs Yuya Uemura & Delirious

John Skyler and Jason Hotch, now known as The Good Hands, battle the odd but effective pairing of Yuya Uemura and Delirious! The Good Hands begin to wear Uemura down as they cut off the ring and prevent him from making the tag. Moments later, Uemura creates separation with a dropkick and makes the tag to Delirious. The pace quickens as Delirious goes on the attack and catches Skyler off guard with a clothesline. Delirious hits Skyler with a DDT for two. Now it’s Uemura who’s on fire as he almost puts Skyler away with a running bulldog. Hotch hits a spinout powerbomb on Uemura but Delirious breaks the pin. Uemura plants Hotch, then takes out Skyler with a crossbody to the floor. Delirious scores the with after Shadows Over Hell on Hotch.

Yuya Uemura & Delirious def The Good Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch)

On this special edition of IMPACT!, Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt take a look back at the best of IMPACT Wrestling in 2022. The greatest matches, the unforgettable moments, it’s all here tonight on AXS TV. Plus, the winners of the 2022 Year End Awards will be revealed, as voted on by the incredible IMPACT fans!

Moose Defeats Matt Cardona & W. Morrissey to Remain IMPACT World Champion (Hard To Kill 2022)

At IMPACT Wrestling’s first pay-per-view of 2022, Moose put his dominance on display when he conquered not one but two opponents, Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey, to remain IMPACT World Champion in what Tom Hannifan described as “an absolute war”.

Mickie James Outlasts Deonna Purrazzo to Remain Knockouts World Champion in a Texas Death Match (Hard To Kill 2022)

The hits kept on coming at Hard To Kill 2022 as the personal rivalry between Mickie James and Deonna Purrazzo exploded in a Texas Death match. Following perhaps the most violent match in the history of the Knockouts Division, it was James who stood tall to remain Knockouts World Champion.

Knockout of the Year: Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace

Reigning Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace is revealed as 2022 Knockout of the Year. After winning the title in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match at Slammiversary, Grace would triumph over one of the most dominant Knockouts of all time, Masha Slamovich, at IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the year.

Moment of the Year: Josh Alexander Topples Moose to Become IMPACT World Champion (Rebellion 2022)

At Bound For Glory 2021, Josh Alexander realized his dream when he defeated Christian Cage to become IMPACT World Champion for the very first time. But it was quickly torn away from him when Moose “called his shot” for an IMPACT World Title match, defeating the “Walking Weapon” just moments later. Following months of roadblocks and mind games, Alexander finally worked his way back to another IMPACT World Title opportunity. At Rebellion 2022, Alexander defeated Moose to become the new IMPACT World Champion in what IMPACT fans voted the 2022 Moment of the Year.

X-Division Star of the Year: Mike Bailey

Mike Bailey made his IMPACT Wrestling debut in early 2022 and went on to have an incredibly successful year. In the high-wire spectacle known as Ultimate X, Bailey would defeat five other competitors to become X-Division Champion for the very first time. Bailey’s fighting spirit was always on display as he was willing to defend his title against anyone, anywhere, anytime.

Mike Bailey Becomes X-Division Champion for the First Time Ever in Ultimate X (Slammiversary 2022)

Mike Bailey soared to victory in the return of Ultimate X, defeating the star-studded roster of Ace Austin, Kenny King, Trey Miguel, Alex Zayne and Andrew Everett.

Kenny King sarcastically congratulates Mike Bailey on winning X-Division Star of the Year. King says that it’s time to visit Bailey at his crib.

Men’s Tag Team of the Year: Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley)

The Motor City Machine Guns are your 2022 Men’s Tag Team of the Year. It was just a few weeks ago on IMPACT! where Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley defeated Heath and Rhino to become IMPACT World Tag Team Champions for the third time in their storied careers.

The IMPACT Originals Defeat Honor No More on IMPACT Wrestling’s 20th Anniversary (Slammiversary 2022)

Honor No More ran roughshod over IMPACT Wrestling following their arrival at Hard To Kill 2022. The renegade group comprised of Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, Kenny King, PCO and Vincent made it their goal to destroy the company from the ground up. But when IMPACT Wrestling celebrated its 20th anniversary at Slammiversary, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Frankie Kazarian, Davey Richards and Nick Aldis joined forces to thwart Honor No More’s plans in a massive 10-man tag team match.

Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry lays out the challenge for a match with Moose at Hard To Kill.

Knockouts Tag Team of the Year: Death Dollz (Rosemary, Jessicka & Taya Valkyrie)

Reigning Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, the Death Dollz, have been voted 2022 Knockouts Tag Team of the Year. While Rosemary, Jessicka and Taya Valkyrie have a bit of a bumpy history with each other, their unity has proven to be successful as they defeated VXT to become Knockouts World Tag Team Champions at Bound For Glory 2022.

One to Watch in 2023: Bhupinder Gujjar

Bhupinder Gujjar is voted as the One to Watch in 2023. Punjab’s brightest blue-chip athlete burst onto the scene in 2022 and gave us a taste of bigger and better things to come.

Brian Myers Remains Digital Media Champion in Ladder Match vs Bhupinder Gujjar (IMPACT! September 22, 2022)

Bhupinder Gujjar took Digital Media Champion Brian Myers to the limit in the culmination of their rivalry, a high-risk, high-reward Ladder match on IMPACT. In the end, Myers used every trick in the book, including taping Gujjar to a ladder, in order to retain his Digital Media Title.

X marks the spot for IMPACT newcomer “The Alternative” Anthony Greene, who will be making his debut next Thursday.

Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve send a chilling message to X-Division Champion Trey Miguel ahead of his title defense at Hard To Kill.

Male Wrestler of the Year: Josh Alexander

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander wins Male Wrestler of the Year for the second year in a row. Earlier tonight, we relived the 2022 Moment of the Year where Josh Alexander finally triumphed over Moose to regain the IMPACT World Championship. Since then, Alexander has successfully retained his title over some of the biggest stars in professional wrestling, including Eddie Edwards, Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, Tomohiro Ishii, Joe Doering and Alex Shelley. With an unmatched level of grit and determination, Alexander proves why they call him the “Walking Weapon” every time he steps into the ring.

Josh Alexander Retains the IMPACT World Title Against Eddie Edwards at the Biggest Event of the Year (Bound For Glory 2022)

Not only did Josh Alexander continue his trendsetting IMPACT World Title reign with a hard-fought victory over Eddie Edwards at Bound For Glory, but that victory also put a nail in the coffin of the renegade group known as Honor No More. It was a breathtaking bout between the former and current “heart and soul” of IMPACT Wrestling. But on this night, IMPACT Wrestling reigned supreme as Alexander stood tall at the biggest event of the year.

Match of the Year: IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander vs Mike Bailey (IMPACT! December 8, 2022)

Sometimes the best things in life are unexpected. This was exactly the case when Josh Alexander issued an impromptu IMPACT World Title open challenge on the December 8th, 2022 edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. There to answer the call was former X-Division Champion and surging contender Mike Bailey. Both men sacrificed it all in what has now been voted the 2022 Match of the Year. Following a grueling near 60-minute bout, it was Alexander who bested Bailey to remain the IMPACT World Champion.