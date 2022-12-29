Title Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced a title match for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which hails a new era for the brand with a new look.

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that Samoa Joe will defend the AEW TNT Championship against Darby Allin on the January 4, 2023 episode.

On this past week's Dynamite, Darby attacked Joe with his skateboard after Joe successfully defended the TNT Championship against Wardlow and cut Wardlow’s hair off!

The match joins Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho.