WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Title Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 29, 2022

Title Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced a title match for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which hails a new era for the brand with a new look.

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that Samoa Joe will defend the AEW TNT Championship against Darby Allin on the January 4, 2023 episode.

On this past week's Dynamite, Darby attacked Joe with his skateboard after Joe successfully defended the TNT Championship against Wardlow and cut Wardlow’s hair off!

The match joins Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho.


Tags: #aew #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80016/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer