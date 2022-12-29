Santino Marella Opens Up About Unaired WWE Sitcom He Pitched

Santino Marella was recently interviewed by Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, where he opened up about a sitcom he had pitched to WWE.

“Yeah, so what happened was I pitched a sitcom. I think I did, I think I was one episode. I kind of wrote it and there was Beth Phoenix and what was it called… ‘Somebody Loves Santino’ and it was just basically like Beth Phoenix, like our home life. So I got some of the guys from online to do some editing and add some canned laughter, and I waited around one night after Raw, and I’m outside Vince’s office and I gave him the CD and told him [about the] idea that I had. He watched it and [told me that they were gonna do it]. So then he assigned a writer to actually do like a real pilot, a real three episodes, but there was like this tragedy of errors like the writer got Lyme Disease, and the writer broke his hip and then the writer’s father died and you know, this guy’s trying to put together three funny episodes. One episode was funny, a couple episodes were funny. One was horrible. When we put together the WWE a little bit higher budget pilots, they just weren’t funny and [they decided against doing it.] But the original one that I did, I thought was better. So we had a little bit of a difference of opinion, Brian Gewirtz and I. He wanted to do a little bit of like a Curb Your Enthusiasm-type camera work, I wanted pure Disney canned laughter with the standard sitcom backdrop with the stairs on an angle. I wanted it to be for kids, and he wanted it to be I guess for a little bit of an older audience. It really never got going,"