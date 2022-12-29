WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brian Myers Talks New IMPACT Contract, WWE Run & More

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 29, 2022

Brian Myers was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated about a variety of topics.

Highlights are below.

On signing a new deal with Impact: “This was an easy decision for me. It’s a place where my talent is going to get the most opportunity. That’s what is important to me. I think what we do in the ring is so precious. Father Time is eventually going to get us all, but I don’t want to stop doing what I’m doing until I have to. This is very important to me.”

On his previous WWE run: “I don’t have any regrets and I don’t hold any grudges. You’ve got to have thick skin in this business. If I were the best hitter on the New York Mets, even if the manager hated me, I’d still be in the lineup every single day. Wrestling is different. It has a lot of politics. For whatever reason, I was never the chosen one in WWE. I was the guy who was there to make other people look great, and I took a lot of pride in that. All those opportunities led me to where I am now.”

On his role in Impact: “When I first came in was a real down time for Impact in their overall merchandising. To me, as a lifelong Impact fan, I grew up with Don West hustling everything imaginable. They were the kings of merchandise. But when I came in, there wasn’t a Don West-type guy. Matt and I built something special with our podcast and toy line, turning our passion into business. We almost became toy insiders. So we helped Impact relaunched the Micro-Brawlers. We helped initiate the Impact Wrestling action figure deal with Asylum Wrestling. Luke Gallows really helped out with the t-shirts. We hooked them up with a VHS deal that was a cool collectible. Now it’s really rolling, and I appreciate being part of that team as a consultant.”

Source: si.com
Tags: #impact #brian myers

