WWE Holiday Tour Results (12/28) From Greensboro, North Carolina

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 29, 2022

WWE recently had their SmackDown Live Holiday Tour Event from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Below are the results from the show, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

- WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss and Emma def. Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and Zelina Vega) in a 6-Person Mixed Tag Team Match.

- Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak in a Singles Match.

- Liv Morgan def. Shayna Baszler in a Street Fight.

- Bray Wyatt def. Jinder Mahal in a Singles Match.

- Hit Row (Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Top Dolla) def. Maximum Male Models (ma.çé and mån.sôör) in a Tag Team Match.

- GUNTHER (c) def. Sheamus to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

- Braun Strowman and Ricochet def. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) via DQ in a Tag Team Match when Sami Zayn interfered. Kevin Owens does a run-in and a 6-Man Tag Team Matchup is made.

- Ricochet, Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens def. The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Sami Zayn) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.


